€100,000 granted for new Rathdrum Cancer Support premises in old library

RATHDRUM Cancer Support has been granted €100,000 under the Community Centres Investment Fund (CCIF) towards the refurbishment of a new premises for the group in the centre of town.

Established in 2008 by Bill Porter, Andrea Leonard and Ann O’Loughlin. Rathdrum Cancer Support Group applied to Pobal for a Community Centre Investment Fund Grant in July.

The €100,000 allocated will be exclusively used for the refurbishment and development of 11 Gilbert’s Row, Rathdrum, which used to be the premises of the old library.

Pobal works on behalf of the Government and Department of Rural and Community Development to support communities and local agencies toward achieving social inclusion and development.

Rathdrum Cancer support completed the purchase of 11 Gilbert’s Row in April and it will become their permanent base. Meetings were also held recently with local councillors, TDs Jennifer Whitmore, John Brady and Steven Matthews and Senator Pat Casey, where Rathdrum Cancer Support explained the need for the additional funding.

Bill Porter said: “This is a good news story for Rathdrum and Rathdrum Cancer Support. Many people have been involved in Rathdrum Cancer Support down the years, either on committees or fundraising. The generosity of people in Rathdrum and surrounding areas has seen us grow and flourish over the past 14 years

" A big thank you to all who have and continue to support Rathdrum Cancer Support Group. The grant will cover the cost of the development leaving all monies raised through fundraising to be used to provide transport and other services for cancer patients and their families.”

Through the Community Centre Investment Fund Grant, the building will be completely retrofitted, upgrading services, insulation, and facilities. When finished the renovated building will have a designated a reception area, office, private meeting area, kitchenette etc. The financial investment being made now will ensure that Rathdrum Cancer Support has a permanent base for its services and supports for today and into the future.