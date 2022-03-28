€100,000 boost for Wicklow organisations supporting victims of crime

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris welcomed funding for four Wicklow organisations which provide supports to the victims of crime.

Grants totalling €100,000 have been awarded to organisations in Wicklow which provide support to the victims of crime.

Funding has been allocated by the Department of Justice towards four organisations working in the Garden County. The funding will provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, as well as counselling services and court accompaniment services..

€40,000 has been allocated to Teach Tearmainn, which offers support services to women and children in Kildare and west Wicklow. A further €35,000 will go to Bray Women’s Refuge, and €10,000 to Greystones Family Resource Centre. €15,000 has also been allocated to Living Life Voluntary Counselling Centre.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said he was “delighted” that the organisations “who have carried out outstanding work to provide support for victims of crime, have received a total of €100,000 in funding”

"This funding will assist the organisations in the provision of supports and services for victims as they engage with the criminal justice system.

“These organisations are a key element in the building of a victim centred criminal justice system, where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report their experiences.”

He also commended the “vital work” of each organisation to support the victims of crime.