New Wicklow town library set to open at end of month

FRIDAY marked the end of an era as the library at Market Square in Wicklow town closed after 41 years of service, to make way for a brand new and ultra-modern library on the corner of Main Street and Salt House Lane.

Wicklow library has operated from the building at Market Square since opening there in May 1980.

On Friday, the final items were borrowed from the Market Square location, before it closed its doors. It will prepare staff for the opening of the new library, which is still planned for the end of August.

Michael Nicholson, Deputy Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, said: ‘Wicklow library has had great appreciation from the people of Wicklow town. Despite its limited space, an average of between 60,000 and 65,000 items have been borrowed annually in recent years. I am confident these figures will double in the new facility, which will open its doors to the public on the last day of August.

‘There will be four floors from street level up, including a floor for study and research plus a community room for public use. The top floor will be an art gallery and a location for civic receptions and launches. In addition, the building will be the new home to Wicklow County Archives and the main centre in the county for Local Studies.’

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, stated: ‘The new library will be a flagship facility in County Wicklow. With 120,000 to 150,000 visits per year anticipated, it will ensure a vibrancy to Wicklow’s Main Street and Market Square area.

‘I am also pleased that the library will have ‘My Open Library’ access which will allow people to use it seven days a week from November onwards.’

Library staff Siobhan Jameson and Denise Rice are looking forward to the new location.

Siobhan said; ‘Having worked 25 plus years in the library at Fitzwilliam Square and I have many happy memories of this building. However, the library users are really excited to see the new library reaching its final stages and it will be a great addition to the town.’

Cllr Gail Dunne, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District said; ‘Over €5 million was spent on the library, including the purchase of the building, and Wicklow town deserves something like this. It will also compliment all the other works taking place in the town.’