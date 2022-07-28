Netflix series ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ filmed in Wicklow returns for second season

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 was filmed at locations across Co Wicklow.

Netflix have announced that the second season of their Co Wicklow-shot series ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ will premiere on the service globally in September.

The series was filmed in various locations across the Garden County, including Bray, Killruddery House and the Wicklow mountains, while indoor scenes were shot at Ashford Studios.

The show, which has received a modicum of critical success, follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. The new season sees the introduction of earth fairy flora, played by Paulina Chávez

Fate: the Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series ‘Winx Club’ by Iginio Straffi, brought to life by creator Brian Young, who produced The Vampire Diaries.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 16 September.