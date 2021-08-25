Music in Calary concert is now available to view

THE second concert recorded earlier in the summer in Calary is by soprano Lorna Breen and pianist Adam McDonagh.

The concert is the latest in the Music in Calary series and will be released on YouTube from Wednesday, August 25.

It is hoped that those who do view the concert will make a donation in lieu of the entrance fee, which will be used for future concerts.

The recital features music by Puccini, Bellini, Chausson and Rachmainoff, amongst others, and the encore is ‘I could have danced all night’ from ‘My Fair Lady’.

Lorna Breen is a Soprano from Wicklow. In 2017, she graduated with Distinction from the Masters in Music Performance course at the Royal Irish Academy of Music/Trinity College Dublin under the tutelage of Dr Veronica Dunne and Dr Dearbhla Collins.

In 2015, Lorna graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Music Performance from the RIAM.

Lorna is a multiple prize winner in the ESB Feis Ceoil having won 16 senior solo vocal competitions.

Notable performances include Soloist with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for their ‘Christmas Special’ in December 2018 and a guest soloist with the Wicklow Male Voice Choir for their Christmas show in 2018.

Lorna performed in London as part of the ‘Conservatoires Ireland Showcase’ presented by Irish Heritage. That same year she also performed in ‘The Very Best Young Irish Performers’ concert presented by The National Opera House in association with Conservatories Ireland.

Operatic roles include Erste Dame in Mozart’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’, Amore in Cavalli’s ‘Ormindo’ and Frantík in Janáček’s ‘The Cunning Little Vixen’.

Upcoming performances include travelling to Germany to perform the lead female role of ‘Pamina’ in Mozart’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’ with Lyric Opera Studio Weimar.

Dublin-born pianist Adam McDonagh has been awarded second prize in the Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year competition and was recently a finalist in the 10e Concours de Chant-Piano Nadia et Lili Boulanger.

He is a Samling Artist, 2019-2020 ad a graduate of DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama and Queens’ College, University Cambridge.

Adam has also acted as accompanist in the masterclasses of Patricia Bardon, Emma Kirkby, Ailish Tynan and Maxim Vengerov.

Anyone interested in viewing the concert can send an email to derekneilson@eircom.net, and a link will be sent on to you.