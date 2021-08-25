Minister Jack Chambers makes whistlestop tour to Wicklow visiting local sports clubs

TD Jack Chambers in Wicklow Amber Byrne telling the Minister whats its been like being locked out from proper traing and sparing

MINISTER of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, spent Friday travelling around and visiting different sporting organisations located in County Wicklow to hear about plans to expand and enhance facilities.

His first stop was to meet Ardmore Rovers in Bray, with club members discussing a new all-weather facilities and the need to find a permanent home.

Minister Chambers then met with representatives of Greystones FC, who currently have 55 teams. The club has applied for funding for the development of another all-weather pitch at Woodlands.

The Minister of State then made his way to Wicklow town, to meet with officials from St Patrick’s GAA Club, including Chairman John Smith.

With close to 800 members, fielding teams at juvenile and adult level in football, hurling, ladies Gaelic football and camogie, considerable pressure has been placed on the facilities on the Dunbur Road.

In 2017, the club purchased 29 acres on the Greenhill Road and received planning permission in 2018 for a full-sized pitch, floodlights and four dressing rooms, which will be introduced in a phased basis.

Mr Smith said; ‘It was great to be able to meet Minister Chambers in person and impress on him just how important our new planned facilities are. At the moment we only have one pitch and a training pitch for 40 teams. We have been in discussions with Wicklow County Council and they have applied for funding for a new footpath. We hope to get word from the council in September about the start of the footpath works, and we can then work on the new pitch in tandem with the footpath works. We hope to start turning the sod next year and to have a new pitch in place by 2023.’

St Patrick’s GAA club has also applied for Sports Capital Funding to go toward phase one of the development, which involves the new playing pitch. The estimated cost of phase one is €228,000.

Speaking about the importance of the project for the club, Mr Smith added; ‘This would be a massive game changer for the club. We badly need this. We have had planning permission for some time now so we need to get started as soon as we can. We badly need additional facilities. We have one underage team who played eight games during the season, but only one game was held at home because of the demand on our pitch. It also puts extra pressure on parents, who have to travel so often. We are fortunate that we have a great relationship with clubs in Rathnew, Newcastle and Newtownmountkennedy, who allow us use their facilities. Local schools have also been very good to us and the Wicklow County Board allow us use their pitch in Balllinakill. However our destiny is now in our own hands and we expect to be playing on our new pitch in 2023.’

Throughout the day Minister Chambers also visited Wicklow Town RFC, the Rathdrum GAA Centre of Excellence, Arklow Boxing Club, Arklow Geraldines GAA Club ad Arklow Rugby Club.