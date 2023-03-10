Young Wicklow Sea Scouts team up with Bray Coastcare

Members of 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts on Bray beach with litter they collected from the harbour and beach area.

Some of the 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts’ youngest members recently helped Bray Coastcare with a clean up of Bray Harbour and Seafront as part of an educational afternoon about their local environment.

Based in Bray, the 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts’ Beavers group, aged six to eight, met with Séamus Connor, Chairperson of Bray Coastcare, on Saturday, March 4.

He spoke to them about environmental awareness, conducted a fun quiz to help with their learning and then led a litter pick.

He said: “I spoke about who the Bray Coastcare group are, what they do and why they do what they do. I also spoke to the Beavers about the '3 R's' [reduce, reuse, recycle] and what they mean and why they are important. I will be dropping down educational prizes to the Beavers who won prizes in the environmental quiz next week.”

He added: “It was a lovely opportunity for Bray Coastcare and I to raise environmental awareness and teach the Beavers about the theme of 'our environment, our responsibility’.

"On behalf of Bray Coastcare and also the town of Bray, I would like to congratulate all the Beavers who took part and thank them. Well done!”

Bray Coastcare meets on the second Saturday of each month. This month they will meet at 12pm on Saturday, March 11 at the 'Green Hut' at the Raheen (Scenic) Car Park just below Bray Head, where organisers will distribute gloves, bags, litter pickers and high viz vests to all volunteers.