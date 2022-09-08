Ye Olde Fayre at Newcastle in Wicklow proves big hit with locals and visitors

Anvils, lancets and brooches were in abundance at Newcastle Parish’s Medieval themed fayre last month.

The venue for the medieval merriment was St. Francis’ School Grounds and Ross Styles, Rector of Newcastle and Newtownmountkennedy was delighted to see the first fair in two years take place.

He said that it was great to see families, friends and nearby neighbours enjoy, and take part in, many fun activities. The event brought people from near and surrounding communities.

There were lots of stalls, and something for everyone. There was a nail bar, toys, books, bric-a-brac, clothes, cakes, country pantry, plants and flowers and our corner shop.

Younger children enjoyed a bouncing castle and a treasure hunt. Other activities included, lucky squares, wheel of fortune, play your cards right, face painting and games.

Food was plentiful and attendees could feast on ye olde burgers, hotdogs, pulled pork, and vegetarian options. For afters there were smoothies, ice cream and treats.

Fancy dress was optional and many got in to the spirit of the true spirit of the fayre.