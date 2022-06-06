Wyvern Lingo, Paddy Casey and Kila among those warming up for the Summer Songs series of concert across County Wicklow

An entertaining line-up is on the cards this month as Wicklow County Council presents “Summer Songs – Inland and by the Sea”.

The council’s Arts Office has announced a range of performers who will take to the stage both outdoors and indoors throughout County Wicklow as part of the latest round of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

First up are Wyvern Lingo, Bróna Keogh, and Sean Fox who will perform on a covered stage in Arklow on June 11 at a seated and intimate gig for 200 people. Wyvern Lingo are just back from a European Tour and rounding off the experience in their native County Wicklow.

The stage will be located by the Skate Park in Arklow with doors opening at 7.30 p.m. Tickets cost €12 and €15 and are available through box office partner Mermaid Arts Centre.

Next on the agenda is the premiere of two live performance films commissioned and curated by Wicklow Arts Office alongside a live musical performance featuring some leading Irish talent.

On June 24 at Mermaid Arts Centre, virtuoso violinist Cora Venus Lunny, a Wicklow resident, will team up with Yurodny for an exciting ensemble constantly innovating and re-imaging musical traditions from around the world with strong connections to Wicklow. Tickets are €18 and €20 and are available from Mermaid Arts Centre.

The action then moves inland to Laragh for outdoor performances at the Brockagh Resource Centre on June 25 and 26. First up on the Saturday is Paddy Casey, who will take to the stage supported by the Robbie Walsh Trad Band while the following day Kíla will headline with support from musicians Tim Doyle Trad Band. Tickets are €15 and are available from Eventbrite – search Laragh Summer Songs Inland By the Sea.

Finally, there will be a number of performances in Wicklow town to coincide with the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Yacht Race. Taking place from June 17 to 19, performances will be on the main stage on Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday. This event is free and further details will be available shortly.

Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, said he was delighted to see such a variety of events taking place throughout the county under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media again this year. Audiences and performers, he added, would have the benefit of a much freer experience this year without the limitations of Covid-19. We wish all the performers and audiences a good experience at the gigs.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, said he was glad that there was so much on offer and to see the inclusion of rural locations in the line-up. He wished all concert and festival goers a safe and happy experience this summer.