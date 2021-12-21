Wyvern Lingo among line-up for Fanning at Whelan’s

Wyvern Lingo perform as part of new tv show Fanning at Whelans.

BRAY band Wyvern Lingo will take to the stage as part of a new show celebrating Irish music.

TV and radio presenter Dave Fanning hosts the new series on Virgin Media Two, and Wyvern Lingo will feature on an episode that is set to air this month, and be available to download from the Virgin Media player.

‘Fanning at Whelans’ is filmed in the iconic Dublin venue and will feature exciting live performances from up-and-coming and established Irish acts.

Wyvern Lingo performed two headline shows at Whelans in early December as part of their Irish tour. The band recently released their second album ‘Awake You Lie’.

In addition to band performances, Fanning will also treat viewers to a special guest interview each week. Among the artists featured are Inhaler, Allie Sherlock, The Zen Arcade, A. Smyth, Kynsy and Tolu Makay.

Dave Fanning said: “Thanks to Guinness, who’ve been so supportive, I’m absolutely delighted – and, indeed, excited – to get the opportunity to showcase so much of what’s great about music in Ireland, which, as you’ll see, is thriving, despite Covid”.

Fanning at Whelan’s is supported by Whelans and Guinness and was made possible by the generous support of the BAI, under its Sound and Vision Funding Scheme