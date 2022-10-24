Wicklow’s Rice family reach quarter finals of Ireland’s Fittest Family for the second time

The Rice family from Wicklow have secured a place in the quarter finals of Ireland’s Fittest Family for the second time, in what is their third appearance in the competition.

The IFF veterans had bowed out in the first round in season one of the competition, and reached the quarter-finals in season two. Alongside fellow Wicklow family the Hurleys, they were the last family from the Garden County to reach the final eight. They will now join the already qualified Fitzsimons family from Wicklow town in the final eight of this year’s RTÉ competition.

Spearheading their push for glory this year is Irish U23 javelin record holder Stephen (28), rugby player Jono (31), runner Simon (26), and mother Caroline (61), who is a Crossfit enthusiast.

The Rice family had to battle it out with another Wicklow family, the Greenes, as well as the Caddows from Dublin and the Cooneys from Co Cork, for the final two quarter final places.

The Greene family won the first event, ‘Fast and Furious’, with the Rices coming a close second. In the second event, the highly popular ‘Slingshot’, the Greenes went first and got an impressive 17 balls into the drums at the other side of the lake.

The Greenes were still in the lead by quite some distance when the Rices took to the water as the last family to go in the event. An exceptional performance from the Wicklow family saw them win with an impressive 20 balls.

One of the key rules of Slingshot is that if a ball is dropped at any stage it cannot be picked up. The well-oiled machine that are the Rice family were the only team not to drop a single ball. That, coupled with their strength through the water on their bungee cords, secured them a quarter finals spot, while also giving coach Nina Carberry her first team to qualify for the next round.

As the qualifier reached its climax, it was left to the Greene and Cooney families to battle it out in the eliminator. The Greenes stole an early lead, but had it wiped out when both families reached the dreaded ramp. In a nail-biting finale, the Cooneys hauled their final family member on to the top of the ramp just before the Greenes.

Also through to the quarter finals are the Finnegans from Cork, McNallys from Monaghan, Nugents from Louth, Gallaghers from Donegal and the Dorans from Wexford.

Four families will feature in each quarter final, the first is set to air on RTÉ One on Sunday, October 30 at 6.30p.m.

The teams will take on a draining four-way relay race - ‘All Tyred Out’ – as well as old favourite ‘Hanging Tough’ in the Forest section of the IFF course, based at Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray, County Wicklow.