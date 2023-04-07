Wicklow’s Loughlin Deegan honoured at Irish Theatre Awards

Stalwart of the Irish theatre scene Loughlin Deegan from Carnew, Wicklow was honoured for his “multifaceted contribution to Irish theatre” at the 25th annual Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.

Held at the TU Dublin Conservatoire in Grangegorman, Dublin the prestigious awards recognised the Lir Academy CEO and Director for his 30 years of dedicated service to Irish theatre and the key role he played in bringing internationally acclaimed productions to Irish shores.

Humbled by the award, Loughlin said: “It was a big personal honour. The citation they gave with the award said that it was in acknowledgement of my entire career – which is the highest praise anyone can give you really.

“Like I said in my speech, I was at the first awards 25 years ago, when the play write Tom Murphy was accepting his lifetime achievement award.

“I remember thinking so vividly, what an honour it would be to spend your life working in Irish Theatre. So, to get an award 25 years later for my own work, it was genuinely moving.

“It was held in the new concert hall in TU Dublin Grangegorman – a beautiful building I hadn’t seen before. It’s very impressive and holds about 400 people.

“It was the 25th anniversary of the wards, so it was a bit of a big deal in that regard. It was a very gratifying evening.”

Loughlin’s stellar career has seen him inundated with high praise and awards for his achievements as a playwright, arts manager for The Belltable and Druid, as a director of ITI’s Irish Playography archive, as a literary manager and later as company producer for the Rough Magic Theatre Company in Dublin.

Leaving his role as Artistic Director and CEO of the Dublin Theatre Festival, which he held for five years, Loughlin took up his current post as CEO and Director of the respected Lir Academy in Dublin in 2011.

Loughlin is responsible for both the overall direction of the Academy and the curation of its artistic programme, and has had a hand in the careers of a generation of Ireland’s most promising acting talents.

Describing him as a “diligent, hard-worker from the outset”, Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal is perhaps the most prolific actor to have graduated from Lir under Loughlin’s stewardship, but there have been a string of other success stories, including one half of ‘The Young Offenders – Cork’s Alex Murphy.

Lir graduates Danielle Galligan and Cameron Cuffe have both broken ground in the notoriously competitive American television market, with Dubliner Galligan applauded for her role in popular Netflix series Shadow and Bone, and Cuffe set to appear on Disney+’s newest prequel series ‘Nautilus’, which is based on Jules Verne’s classic sci-fi adventure.

Eager to shift the conversation away from his own accolades, Loughlin humbly said that he takes more satisfaction from seeing Lir students prosper, and that he loves nothing more than nourishing their passion for theatre – just as his was during his formative years.

“I’ve worked my entire life in theatre,” Loughlin continued. “I was appointed Director just before the school opened in 2011, so I suppose I’ve been involved from the very beginning. “I’m quite proud of some of the shows I’ve done and brought over to Ireland down through the years, with Rough Magic and the Dublin Theatre Festival – shows that audiences really connected with, that many wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

“One of the privilege of the job in the Dublin Theatre Festival was travelling the world to see amazing theatre, then working hard to bring it back to Dublin.”

He added: “The foundation of Lir and the success of its graduates is right at the top of my list.

“I was over in London on Tuesday night for Paul Mescal’s opening of Street Car Named Desire – which was essentially his debut on the West End.

“He was tremendous in it. He’s on a really amazing run at the moment – he has many nomination to come I expect.

“It’s incredible to see all of our graduates successes of course. Encouraging their interest in theatre is something very dear to me, as I received some brilliant motivation when I was younger.

“I grew up on the Main Street here in Carnew and I still live here. My father had a butcher shop and a betting office on the Main Street, so my family’s association goes way back.

“My love of theatre started here, and I can trace it all back to a teacher in my school at the FCJ Convent in Bunclody called Pat Connaughton.

“When I was in secondary school there, he was a huge influence on me, and others, in terms of flying the flag for drama in the school over many years.

“When I was leaving the school Pat encouraged me to go and see plays. I remember he told me that I was to go see some in the Project Arts Centre and the Peacock specifically. “Then, when I went to college, I just had to join the drama society. I did all three, and ended up spending my life working in theatre!

“Pat and Lily Ralph were a big inspiration. They put a huge amount of voluntary, extra curricular work in at the school – which to this day, teachers don’t get enough thanks for.

“I have to acknowledge the Carnew Musical Society and the Askamore Drama group, who put on a lot of performances in St Brigid’s Hall here in Carnew throughout my childhood.

“They did all the classics. ‘Annie Get your Gun’, ‘Calamity Jane’, ‘Carousel’. Askamore would have been more JB Keane and a lot of classic Irish plays.

“For a lot of people like myself, your interest in drama often starts at these community productions – there are people here in the Lir at the moment training as set designers who started out designing sets in their local amateur group.

“That’s what it’s always been about for me – to take the lead from people like Pat, Lilly and the local drama groups and get young people interested in drama. It’s all connected.”