Wicklow’s ILA all set to release third single, country-ballad ‘Thunderclouds’

ILA from Redcross in County Wicklow is set to release her third single ‘Thunderclouds’, a tearful country ballad, on October 3.

ILA, or Isobel Livermore Atkinson as she is known to family and friends, released her first single, ‘Never Be Me’, in Lockdown 2020 and also released her first music video with ‘Layna’. With her latest single ‘Thunderclouds’, ILA shows off her vocal and song-writing ability in a heart-melting ballad about lost love.

Her song revolves around the guilt and mistrust people put on someone they are intertwined with. The song is produced by Beardfire Music, who the 20-year-old ILA worked closely with.

ILA has been compared to Taylor Swift, Adele, Florence, and the Machine and she received fantastic feedback about ‘Layna’ from Classic Hits FM, Sean Coyle on Dublin South FM, as well as from other parts of Ireland and the UK.

‘Layna’ was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Beardfire Studio in Dublin by veteran producer David Virgin and his sons Rohan and Al. In their collective six decades in music, they've worked in the studio or on stage with the likes of Nick Cave, INXS, Cat Power, Billy Bragg, Leslie Dowdall and John Cooper Clark.

‘Thunderclouds’ will be released on all major platforms from October 3.