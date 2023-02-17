Wicklow’s Hannah Burke (7) donates 16 inches of hair to support children in need

Seven-year-old Hannah Burke from Bray has parted ways with 16 inches of her long locks in an effort to support people who are living with serious illnesses.

After months of planning, Hannah had her long hair cut in order to donate it The Rapunzel Foundation – an Irish organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss by creating special wigs.

Hannah, who is the daughter of Wicklow comedian Adam Burke, had been hoping to donate to the charity for over a year and was delighted to finally be able to do so.

"Hannah is delighted,” explained Dad Adam. “She is really happy with the outcome. She got a fantastic reception in her school and her endeavour was supported and celebrated in the classroom, which meant a lot to her.”

Her charitable effort was inspired by her sister’s teacher at Saint Fergal’s National School, Ms Keyes. Despite her young age, she is very aware of the importance of giving back to others when you can, said Adam.

In addition to growing and donating her hair, Hannah and her family have been raising money for LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. The fundraiser, which can be accessed via the iDonate website, has received more than €2,200 in donations so far and will remain open for several weeks.

“Hannah knows the money and hair go to really good causes,” said Adam. “Because of her age, we didn’t tell her too much about the nature of hospice care. We did tell her that it is for very sick children and she knows that the hair is going to children who have lost hair due to the medicine they are taking.

"So, at a very basic level, she understands that she is helping kids who are less fortunate than her.”

He added: “We spoke to LauraLynn and they were delighted with the results of the fundraiser so far. They were really impressed at all Hannah has done for her age, and how courageous she is to get all of her hair cut.”