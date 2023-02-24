Wicklow’s Dr Deirdre Lundy to speak at inaugural menopause summit

Pictured at the launch of the inaugural National Menopause Summit were Dr Deirdre Lundy, Sinead McNamara, Frances Deasy, Katie Ridge and Joanne Healy. Back: Sallyanne Brady, Aveen Bannon and Loretta Dignam Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Dr Deirdre Lundy, who was based at the Bray Women's Health Centre for more than 20 years, is to be one of the lead speakers at the inaugural National Menopause Summit, which takes place in The Round Room at The Mansion House, Dublin on Thursday, March 23.

Now lead medical officer for the Complex Menopause Service at the National Maternity Hospital Holles Street, Dr Lundy, who hails from Bray, works with her colleagues to improve outcomes for people with menopause problems throughout Ireland.

She also helped establish, and currently works in, the intrauterine contraceptive services at the Rotunda, Coombe and National Maternity Hospitals and provides a host of online talks and webinars for medical colleagues.

She is leading the development of the new guideline on menopause for secondary care in Ireland and collaborating with ARC Cancer Support to provide free, evidence based information on menopause for people who have had a cancer diagnosis.

Featuring leading advocates, clinicians, facilitators and professionals in the area of perimenopause and menopause, the summit will also feature contributions from former Big Brother host Davina McCall and will be moderated by well-known journalist and broadcaster Gráinne Seoige.

Sinead McNamara is the founder and co-director of the National Menopause Summit and said: “Attendees of the National Menopause Summit can expect inclusive fact-based information and best in class knowledge from Ireland’s leading experts in the area of perimenopause and menopause to support them in both their personal and professional lives.

"The summit’s full day event will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with the morning focusing on menopause in the workplace and the afternoon on the journey through menopause.”

“Championing for a new norm across the Irish workplace, the National Menopause Summit will advocate for the introduction of inclusive, compassionate and sympathetic work policies to ensure all feel enabled, empowered and supported to forge forward in their careers.”

Expert speakers in the area of menopause in the workplace will include Loretta Dignam, founder and CEO of The Menopause Hub, Joanne Healy, Head of Group Employee Relations at Bank of Ireland, Katie Ridge, Head of Employer Relations at Adare Human Resource Management, Paula Maher from Dun Laoghaire, Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT), Karen McGowan, President of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and Kay McCarthy, Managing Director and Founder MCCP.

The afternoon session is entitled The Journey Through Menopause and will feature the much-anticipated conversation with Davina McCall and her own powerful menopause story.

One of Ireland’s favourite comedians, the inimitable Deirdre O’Kane will close out the day with a stand-up comedy set musing on all things menopause, midlife and the maelstrom that is modern living.

Tickets, speaker line-up and event details on National Menopause Summit supported by M&S at www.nationalmenopausesummit.com