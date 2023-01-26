Wicklow woman’s work with marginalised communities honoured by DCU

A Bray woman who has dedicated her career towards helping those from marginalised and educationally disadvantaged communities access further education has received an alumni award from her alma mater.

Dearbháil Lawless is the chief executive of AONTAS, an organisation which “advocates and lobbies for the development of a quality service for adult learners”, and was recognised for her work at a special ceremony in Dublin City University (DCU) last week.

She was one of a number of former students who were honoured in The Helix at DCU’s Glasnevin campus where she was joined by her family and friends. The DCU Alumni Awards are presented annually to graduates who have made substantial achievements in their chosen fields, or who have contributed in a significant way to the social, artistic or economic development of Ireland.

Dearbháil joined AONTAS as EU Project Officer in 2018 and became Head of Advocacy in 2020. She has represented the organisation at national and international levels, including at the recent UNESCO CONFINTEA VII conference as an Irish national delegate. She is also vice-president of the European Association for the Education of Adults (EAEA), is on the board of directors in Dublin 8 Community Education Centre, and the editorial board of European Lifelong Learning Magazine.

Currently working on her PhD, Dearbháil graduated from the DCU Institute of Education with a with a BSc in Education and Training. With winners including graduates from health care, law enforcement, gaelic games, the arts and financial services, Dearbháil was in good company at the awards, and she also shared the stage with a member of the much-talked about Oscar nominee An Cailín Ciúin team.

Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, the film’s producer, graduated with a BA in Journalism in DCU in 2001. An Cailín Ciúin has become the highest grossing Irish-language film of all time and has been nominated in the Best International Feature Film category for this year’s Oscars.