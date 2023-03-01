Wicklow

Wicklow woman shares story of crippling endometriosis to show others ‘they are not alone’

As International Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, two Wicklow women are sharing their stories of struggling with a painful disease they feel they have not had enough help with. Here Mary Fogarty tells the story of Amie Berns

Amie Berns at her home in Kilmacanogue. Expand

Amie Berns at her home in Kilmacanogue.

braypeople

Mary Fogarty

Kilmacanogue woman Amie Berns has suffered debilitating pain since she entered puberty at the age of 14.

While many women experience and cope with painful periods, for those with endometriosis, the agony is constant and way beyond what most consider ‘normal’.

Privacy