Wicklow woman shares story of crippling endometriosis to show others ‘they are not alone’

Kilmacanogue woman Amie Berns has suffered debilitating pain since she entered puberty at the age of 14.

While many women experience and cope with painful periods, for those with endometriosis, the agony is constant and way beyond what most consider ‘normal’.

“I would literally pass out and vomit. I couldn’t attend anything and my mum would have to make sure I was prepared well in advance. My mum knew I wasn’t okay and something was wrong,” said Amie. She and her mum spent six years looking for answers.

Last week, albeit armed with a diagnosis, she left the Coombe hospital late at night, still in terrible pain, passing solid tissue, and without sufficient treatment to tackle what she has been enduring for the past 14 years.

When she was in her teens, doctor after doctor told Amie and her mum that this was ‘normal’, and she was just having bad periods.

“I got to the point where I couldn’t function when I was due my period. I’d have about seven days of heavy bleeding and couldn’t leave the house.”

She was eventually referred to a gynaecologist who diagnosed endometriosis. She was at stage three, so it was incredibly advanced.

Endometriosis occurs when endometrial-like tissue grows outside the uterus, such as on the wall of the pelvis, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.

It can cause a significant amount of pain for those affected, either suddenly during menstruation or chronically throughout the month.

For many sufferers that can mean pelvic pain and cramping, lower back pain, nausea, irritable bowel syndrome, and pain during intercourse. It can also cause heavy bleeding and menstrual irregularity, difficulty becoming pregnant, and fatigue.

Amie was 20 when she had a laparoscopy to confirm the stage three disorder, with a scope inserted into the abdomen to observe the tissue.

“Stage four can mean infertility or even the need for a hysterectomy,” said Amie. “ I was just 20 years old.”

She tried numerous hormone treatments such as contraceptive pills and the coil, which she had severe reactions to and couldn’t continue with.

“I was told I’d probably be infertile at 25 and that if I wanted a child I’d better do it as soon as possible. All I ever wanted was to become a mum.”

Her journey towards having her beloved son was years long and extremely difficult but thankfully successful, and she is delighted to have become a mother.

“I gave birth to my beautiful son but it got worse from there. I bled for six months continuously, at one point haemorrhaging.

“I was brought to hospital and told the only option was to be put into medical menopause with injections every three months to stop ovulation so the endometriosis wouldn’t grow.

“I did that and it led to me being very sick. The pain was still there and I was still bleeding for months on end. My mental health plummeted,” she said.

“Every woman has to go through menopause but no 25-year-old should be in that situation, with hot flushes and all the other symptoms.”

She decided not to get the hormonal injections anymore.

“I’ve been begging to see a gynaecologist in Ireland,” said Amie. “The last one I saw said I don’t have endometriosis and it’s all in my head.”

Amie understands that she needs a laparoscopy and excision surgery to remove the endometrial tissue and provide her with some relief from her suffering.

“The gold standard is this keyhole surgery to pull the endometriosis from the root, which will give anywhere between a year to five years pain free. There’s no cure, it will come back, but there will be some relief and some quality of life.”

Her periods are still so debilitating that she can’t go anywhere. At the time of first speaking, she hadn’t left the house in days and was stocked up with painkillers, heat packs, ice packs, towels and everything else she needed. Days later, things were much worse.

“Things went downhill after our call. My body gave up.” Amie got her period and with it contractions which felt like labour.

“Something was seriously wrong and I decided to go into the Coombe, which has an endometriosis clinic at the hospital.”

It took several days of waiting to be seen, leaving and coming back day after day. Eventually a scan was attempted but couldn’t be done as the area was far too inflamed, full of endometrial tissue and painful.

She was passing massive flesh-like clots, and as of last Friday was still in intense pain, and no closer to a solution.

“Painkillers are really no good to me. I’m still in agonising pain. I need surgery, and nobody wants to help.

“The saddest part is that for us women with endometriosis this is a fact,” she said. “We’ve been thrown under the bus and suffered major medical trauma our whole lives.”

She said that meeting other women in the same position is a breath of fresh air, as they all understand not just the pain, but the frustration of not having their disorder solved.

“Our pain is real,” said Amie. “It’s taken so much of my life, people don’t understand. You don’t have to look sick to be sick.

“We deserve to have voices and be heard, people don’t realise just how bad this is.”

Exercise such as running is impossible, holding down work, a social life and committing to sport or hobbies is extremely difficult as so often the sufferer is simply not able to function.

Amie couldn’t drive for a year as the pain was so bad she couldn’t use her left leg to clutch.

“I can’t commit to a job because I know I’ll let them down. I can’t stand, I get brain fog and don’t remember things.”

Amie’s lifestyle is geared towards trying to manage her pain, so drinking alcohol, for example, is not an option as it sends her body into a flare up sending her to bed for two or three days.

“Not that alcohol is the be-all and end-all, but I don’t have a choice,” she said. She can’t eat certain foods so going for a meal becomes something more complicated than she would like.

“These are little things, but they’re the little things that make up life.

“After so many years of being silent it’s come to a point where I can’t live like this and shouldn’t be expected to,” said Amie.

“I’m very lucky to have such a supportive family who are there to back me up and help me day-in day out. All they want is for me to be out of this debilitating pain.”

What she wants is for someone in the health system to say “we hear you and we’re going to help you, and not come up with just another hormone or painkillers”.

“If I had surgery it would be better than winning the Lotto. It would allow me to have my life back. My life and youth were stolen. I deserve to live my life too.

“I want women to know that they can use their voices. They’re not alone.

“Don’t be afraid do speak up, and don’t let anyone tell you it’s in your head and doesn’t exist - it does.”

Her understanding is that there is just one specialist in Ireland able to carry out the surgery she requires. “I’ve been on a waiting list for years with little or no hope. I’ve written and written and begged and done everything in my power to try to get help.”

While some women leave the country for treatment, this isn’t an option for Amie due to her commitments at home.

“I want to wake up one day and be pain free. I want to get out of bed and function like every normal woman in the world. I should be able to get treatment from our own HSE and gynaecology departments.

“I’m just desperate at this stage. My body is fighting to get through each day. I’m so tired and just feel so hopeless. I feel I’m not going to get the help I need and no one is going to listen to me.”

She hopes that telling her story will help to change the stories of other women. “I hope they won’t be where I am years down the line, because they don’t deserve it.”

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can access support from the Endometriosis Association of Ireland