Wicklow Wolf Brewery to feature on RTÉ series exploring Ireland’s food sustainability

A new RTE series exploring Ireland’s food sustainability and how our food system is a major contributor to the climate change emergency paid a visit to West Wicklow Brewery in Newtown to talk to co-founders Quincey Fennelly and Simon Lynch .

Food Matters is presented by GIY (Grow it Yourself) founder Michael Kelly, this brand new six-part series sees Michael travelling throughout the country, meeting farmers, food producers, food experts, climate experts and chefs.

In episode four Michael discusses with Quincey and Simon about how they managed to put sustainability at the core of their drinks business with the support of their local community.

Last year Wicklow Wolf became the first solar panelled craft brewery in Ireland and their mission to brew beer in a sustainable way was achieved by partnering up with Astatine Ltd and installing over 120kW of solar panels at the brewery site in Newtownmountkennedy.

Michael said: “The food system is a major contributor to the climate emergency, and the choices we make each day around food can be some of the most compelling pieces of climate action we can take in our lives.

"There are inspiring solutions to the problems in our food system happening right under our noses. In Food Matters I travel around Ireland exploring these issues and meeting the people and projects that can help change the food system, one meal at a time.”

The episode featuring Wicklow Wolf Brewery airs on Wednesday, April 19 on RTÉ One at 8.30 p.m.