Wicklow United Nations veterans enjoy annual commemoration in Kilmacanogue

The Wicklow branch of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association, Post 21, held its annual commemoration in Kilmacanogue GAA Club on Sunday, October 16.

The commemoration remembered all of the Wicklow soldiers who served with United Nations on peacekeeping duties.

A number of commemorative presentations were held including to local people who have assisted Post 21 over the past year. These included Cllr Stephen Stokes and Cllr Tom Fortune.

Cllr Stokes stated: "It's a great honour to be associated with Post 21 even in a small way. The work that they have done overseas on peacekeeping missions is tremendous, helping to make the world safer and more stable.

"But what is also remarkable is their continued service to the community, whether that is food collections, or supporting veteran soldiers who may have fallen on hard times. I wish Post 21 every continued success."

The commemoration saw an increased turnout from the previous year. The IUNVA offers a number of outreach services to former UN soldiers who can experience difficult times. Post 21 Chairperson Viv Collins spoke about the growth in membership and highlighted many of the activities that Post 21 are involved in, such as food collections for local charities.

To enhance this work further, Post 21 Wicklow are currently fundraising for premises with Kilcoole Mens Shed. A fundraising table quiz is planned for Friday, November 4 at 8pm in Byrne's Pub Kilcoole.

The IUNVA is based in Arbour Hill, Dublin where it runs a museum. More information can be found on www.iunva.ie