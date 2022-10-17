Wicklow town gears up for return of Christmas Market in November

THE festive season is arriving quick and fast as Wicklow town prepares to welcome back its famous Christmas Market, which attracts huge crowds both locally and from across the country.

Delight in the magic that the Market has to offer for Christmas lovers of all ages, from a brand-new Santa experience for the kiddies, an expanded Eco-Ice Rink, a bigger and better market, and even more lights and trees than ever.

Wicklow Christmas Market is designed to be enjoyed by all- therefore, and as always, entry to the Market is free.

Once inside, you will be transported into an awe-inspiring Christmas wonderland, where you will have your choice of delicious, international culinary offerings from local food vendors, 50+ craft stalls to get your Christmas shopping list completed, and of course legendary foreshow and live entertainment.

The Wicklow Christmas Market starts on November 19 and continues through November 20, 25, 26 and 27 and December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18th, from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Last year Wicklow Christmas Market debuted the Eco Ice Rink which was such a success it has been expanded by 60 per cent.