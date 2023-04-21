Wicklow teens’ sensational ‘SIX’ production so good they’re calling for more shows

Bri-Elle Finn, Leah O' Hare, Doireann Hurley, Roisin Vigors, Holly Prestage and Leah Byrne of the Studio 55 Academy pictured at their performance of 'Six' the musical at St Mary's hall, Arklow.

Six talented Wicklow teenagers from the Studio 55 Dance Academy received standing ovations when they performed the Irish Theatre School premiere of the acclaimed musical ‘SIX’, the response so positive that there have been calls for the cast to put on more performances.

Under the direction of Studio 55 owner Martina Lynch, Arklow natives Róisín Vigors, Leah O’Hare, Leah Byrne, Doireann Hurley, Holly Prestage and Bri-Elle Finn put on two performances of the award-winning musical, which has featured on Broadway and the West End.

“Oh my God, they were on fire - you’d forget they were teenagers,” Ms Lynch said. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw them gathered in the foyer, all the girls seemed so grown up. They carried off the show so well and were so adult about it. They looked like they had been doing it for years.

“I’ve had some of them since they were four years old, and they’re 17 now, so they’ve grown up with the Studio. There were a few pre-show jitters, which was the first time I had seen them nervous throughout their whole time here with me, because they knew how good they wanted the show to be.

“They supported each other through it all though. I think it helped a lot that there are six of them and they’re all so close to each other.

“Both shows were a sell-out and we actually had to add more chairs on both nights to meet the demand. The girls were just fantastic and got a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of both performances.

“It being the first performance of SIX in Ireland made it extra special for the girls and they loved every minute of it. For them to be the first Six queens was a really big deal for them and something they’ll remember forever.

“People travelled from around the country to see it, because they were interested to see what we were going to do with it, and I think there will be a lot of other groups following in our footsteps, now that the musical is available to them.

“We are all overwhelmed by the feedback we have received from the public. We are listening and are considering bringing the show back for one more weekend.

“If anyone is interested in seeing it, let us know by commenting on our Facebook Page or message 083 828 2833.”