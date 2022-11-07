Wicklow storyteller on way to Tinahely as part of the Yarn Storytelling Festival line-up

TINAHELY Library is the next destination for the Yarn Storytelling Festival, with accomplished storyteller Philip Byrne set to speak on Thursday, November 17.

Bray native Philip has been telling stories and training Irish tour guides in all aspects of heritage for many years. He has a great love and respect for the folklore of not only his native Co Wicklow, but for all Ireland. He is also a qualified tour guide, which enables him to use his storytelling to interpret the Irish landscape for his guests.

His stories are an eclectic mix of old and new, traditional and modern, and are tailored to suit all age groups ranging from pre-school, primary and secondary schools to adults (of all ages!) and people with additional needs.

Philip tells stories on a regular basis at ‘An Evening of Food, Folklore & Fairies’ at the Brazen Head, Dublin’s oldest Inn. He has also performed at Storytelling Festivals and tells stories in primary and secondary schools, libraries, parties and other functions throughout the country.

Make sure to get to Tinahely Library on Thursday, November 17, at 7 p.m. The event is suitable for 18-plus.

