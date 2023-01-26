Wicklow star Jack Reynor’s latest film picked up by Apple in €20million deal

Jack and some of the cast and crew of Flora and Son enjoyed some time on the ski slopes of Utah.

APPLE has picked up the worldwide rights for Wicklow actor Jack Reynor’s latest venture ‘Flora and Son’, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Flora and Son is written and directed by John Carney, featuring original songs by Carney and Gary Clark.

The film stars Jack from Blessington, alongside Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and received a standing ovation from enthused audience members attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Eve Hewson anchors Flora, playing a single mother juggling work and a challenging co-parenting relationship with her ex. In the Dublin-set feature about how music can re-energize life, she connects with her troubled teenaged son (Orén Kinlan) through a discarded guitar and also forms a bond with her online music teacher, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Jack stars as the character Ian.

Apple struck a deal said to be worth €20 million for the exclusive worldwide rights to ‘Flora and Son’. Jack and some of his fellow cast and crew celebrated the news by taking to the slopes of Salt Lake City, as the Sundance Festival continued.

Jack was joined by his fiancée Madeline Mulqueen and co-stars Eve, Orén, Orén’s dad, the Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan and more.

“Carvin’ up some sloped with the team,” Jack said on Instagram, alongside a picture of him with his arm around his girlfriend Madeleine and Eve.