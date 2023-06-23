Wicklow shows huge support for crucial Hospice Sunflower Days

An Tánaiste Micheál Martin pictured holding art work from students Delphine Hardel and Rose Grene Evans of St Saviour's National School Rathdrum, at Bridgewater Shopping Centre on Friday 9th June for Hospice Sunflower Days. Also pictured are volunteer Rev. Suzanne Harris and Fundraising Coordinator for Wicklow Hospice Allison Ryder.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly at the Hospice Sunflower Days stand at Bridgewater Shopping Centre on Friday, June 9, pictured with Volunteer Rev. Suzanne Harris and Fundraising Coordinator for Wicklow Hospice Allison Ryder.

The traditional annual Hospice Sunflower Days on-street collections took place in towns and villages across Wicklow on June 9 and 10, where over 100 local volunteers sold sunflower merchandise to help raise vital funds for local hospices and homecare services.

Hospices and homecare services rely heavily on fundraisers and donations from campaigns, such as Hospice Sunflower Days, to allow them to continue to provide specialist care and support to patients living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families.

Allison Ryder, Fundraising, Events and Campaigns Coordinator with Wicklow Hospice said: “We are so very grateful for all of the support shown to us during Sunflower Days.

“We had a huge response to our call out for volunteers, which meant we could have a presence in more locations than ever before.

“Thank you to all of those who generously donated and stopped by to chat with our volunteers and share their own personal stories – we are truly thankful to you all”.

Sarah McCloskey, Governance Group Chair, Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, commented: “We were delighted that so many people supported our traditional on-street collection earlier this month, but there is still time for the public to support the Hospice Sunflower Days campaign by donating online and dedicating a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one before the end of the month.”

Wicklow Hospice is part of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services and, across the group, together with Harold’s Cross and Blackrock Hospices, there is a shortfall in state funding of €5.5 million annually, which must be raised through fundraising. Every euro raised locally is used locally to support hospice activities and work.

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, is reminding the public that if you missed the volunteers, you can still support the campaign online by sponsoring a sunflower in memory of a loved one at togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays

The ‘Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden’ remains open until June 30. To dedicate a virtual sunflower log onto www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays