Wicklow schools invited to Coill na nÓg tree and hedgerow planting competition

Coill na nÓg are inviting entries from Wicklow schools to their native tree and hedgerow planting competition.

Wicklow schools are invited to take part in the Coill na nÓg native tree and hedgerow planting competition, which aims to create mini-woodlands and native hedgerows in support of the EU 3 billion trees initiative.

Coill na nÓg is a native tree and hedgerow planting initiative delivered by Biodiversity in Schools and funded by a selection of county councils across the island of Ireland.

Each October, they deliver free tree and hedgerow packs – consisting of eight native trees (bare-root whips) and 25 native trees to set 7m of single-row hedge – to participating schools, who are given access to supporting resources, including videos and worksheets to help them plant and get to know their trees.

Coill na nÓg’s campaigns cover the whole island of Ireland, north and south, and are fully inclusive across the entire education system, including pre-school, primary, secondary and homeschool. Many schools will be assigned a kit via their local authority, while kits are also raffled across Ireland.

The ‘Tree and Hedgerow Kits competition’ – which closes on Friday, September 22 at 1 p.m. – is open to preschools, primary schools, secondary schools and homeschools across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Tree packs consist of 8 native trees (a mix of oak, rowan, birch, alder, hazel). Hedgerow packs consist of 25 native trees and shrubs (a mix of hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, elder, guelder rose, crab apple, and spindle). Trees are bareroot whips at least 40-60cm in height, grown in Ireland.

Even if you don't win one of the resource packs, you can still take part in Coill na nÓg’s social media competition. All you need to do is take a picture of your class exploring a local woodland or hedgerow or planting trees at your school.

Share the photograph on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CoillNaNogs. Winners will be chosen on Friday, December 15, with one lucky school in with the chance to win a pack of outdoor wildlife signs worth €375.

“In this first year, we are aiming to plant 1,000 trees,” a Coill na nÓg spokesperson said. “Coill na nÓg is Irish for ‘Wood of the Youth’ and, each year, this children's forest will continue to grow and expand across Ireland.

“Ireland has one of the lowest levels of native tree cover in Europe, at only 2%. This is extremely low, especially considering our rich tree heritage.

“Therefore, it is important the next generation grow to appreciate the importance of our trees from a biodiversity, climate and heritage perspective by nurturing them on their school grounds.

“Similarly, hedgerows are also under threat. Although we have an impressive 689,000km across Ireland (enough to stretch around the planet 17 times!) we are losing up to 6,000km every year. This is disappointing as they are the last remaining refuge for wildlife.

“We want to see more native hedgerows, mini-woodlands and Irish trees in schools across Ireland so please get involved in rewilding your school and your students!”

Enter at biodiversityinschools.com/coill-na-nog