Wicklow school children hit the beach for workshops about offshore wind energy

Students and teachers from Carysfort National School in Arklow pictured with Thomas Beuckelaers of Offshore Wind 4 Kids, Deirdre Keogh and Kai Christiansen of SSE Renewables.

Students from Brittas Bay National School pictured with Deirdre Keogh of SSE Renewables at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on Brittas Bay Beach.

Students and teachers from Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir pictured with Thomas Beuckelaers of Offshore Wind 4 Kids and Deirdre Keogh of SSE Renewables at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on the South Beach in Arklow.

Abigail Ramsey-Dicks from the Glebe National School in Wicklow Town at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on Brittas Bay Beach.

Students and teacher Francis Clune from Brittas Bay National School pictured with Thomas Beuckelaers of Offshore Wind 4 Kids, Deirdre Keogh and John Sheehan of SSE Renewables at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on Brittas Bay Beach.

Alexa Beckett from the Glebe National School in Wicklow Town at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on Brittas Bay Beach.

Students and teachers from Carysfort National School in Arklow pictured with Deirdre Keogh of SSE Renewables at the SSE Offshore Wind Demo Day on the South Beach in Arklow.

Abigail Ramsey-Dicks, Zoe Goodbody and Elodie Moran from the Glebe National School at Brittas Bay beach.

LEADING renewable energy owner, operator and developer SSE Renewables has been championing the green energy message to students across Wicklow through several educational and interactive workshops on local beaches.

The company, which is currently developing the second phase of Arklow Bank Wind Park, partnered with pioneering Belgian not-for-profit company OffshoreWind4Kids to deliver six sessions to almost 150 children from Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir, Carysfort National School, Arklow; Brittas Bay National School and The Glebe National School, Wicklow town.

The workshops centered around the story of offshore renewable energy and explored the different types of technology that can be deployed to deliver an offshore wind farm.

Students, through fun experiential learned about the benefits of offshore wind and enjoyed constructing their own model foundations and turbines and catching the wind.

SSE Renewables is the first renewable energy developer to bring OffshoreWind4Kids to Ireland and the workshops were delivered free to the local schools over a week-long period.

Members of the SSE Renewables’ team were on hand to lend their help and expertise during the workshops which were thoroughly enjoyed by students, school staff and the SSE team.

Community Engagement Manager at SSE Renewables Deirdre Keogh said: “We are very proud to have hosted this week-long series of workshops.

“Community Engagement is a crucial part of the development process and we at SSE Renewables are always seeking to share information about the Arklow Bank project, the benefits it will bring to the region and the huge contribution it will make in relation to our national climate action targets.

“Thanks to all the schools who took part and made the workshops such an interesting and rewarding experience”.

SSE Renewables is developing Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 approximately 6 km to 15 km from the shore along the coast of Wicklow.

“Once operational, the project will generate enough clean energy to power approximately 850,000 homes each year and offset around 830 million kilos of harmful carbon emissions annually.