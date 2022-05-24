Wicklow

Wicklow Rugby Club celebrates first dinner dance since 2019

Zoe O'Dwyer, Sarah Gleeson, Lauren Fahy, Nicole Humby, Aoibhinn Stone, Megan McConnell at the Wicklow Rugby Club Annual Dinner Dance. Expand
Zoe O'Dwyer, Sarah Gleeson, Lauren Fahy, Nicole Humby, Aoibhinn Stone, Megan McConnell at the Wicklow Rugby Club Annual Dinner Dance.

Zoe O'Dwyer, Sarah Gleeson, Lauren Fahy, Nicole Humby, Aoibhinn Stone, Megan McConnell at the Wicklow Rugby Club Annual Dinner Dance.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW Rugby Football Annual Dinner Dance took place on Saturday night at the Clubhouse Grounds.

A special marquee was erected for the event and guests enjoyed a four-course meal and music provided by Fusion.

It was outgoing President Brian Clarke’s last official function and he welcomed everyone before thanking his family and the Committee for their support during his three-year term as President.

He spoke about the achievements that the Club has obtained in all sections during the season and wished incoming President Graham Burleigh, the very best for the coming season.

He also told all present to take this opportunity to celebrate the three years the club had missed out on and to enjoy the night.

Organiser Ann Morrissey said: “The Club hadn’t held a Dinner Dance since 2019 so it was great to see players, friends and supporters back together after this long absence.

“More than 270 people enjoyed the night.

"We also had neighbouring Rugby Club Presidents from Greystones, Arklow and Rathdrum in attendance, along with special guests Gail and Linda Dunne, and Andrew and Ann Doyle.

"It was a great night enjoyed by all who were present.”

