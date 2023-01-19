Wicklow Reverend Luke Carrig ready to rock as former Raglans man returns to Whale stage

Reverend Luke? Raglan Luke? Here is a man who brings music to his Christian faith and, sometimes, faith to his music. Meet Luke Carrig, now 32 years old and living once more in Greystones, where he was formed as a musician and as a person. The boy who used to listen to albums in class at St David’s School, rather than attend to his studies, has grown up to become pastor of the Nazarene church in the town.

But the father-of-three finds that he cannot put away his guitar, the instrument which opened the way to an exciting time in his life as a proper pop musician. And he continues to write songs about his everyday experiences, reaching out to an audience beyond his parochial community. One of a family of six – three girls and three boys – he was born and raised in Dublin, son of Tony and Patricia Carrig.

Tony (who died in 2018) was no more than an intermittent presence in his life before Patricia took an initiative. Young Luke was just nine years of age when she brought her brood from Tallaght to live in Greystones.

“She raised us learning to pray and going to church on Sundays,” he says simply of the practice of faith which has endured throughout his life. The Nazarenes are a Protestant denomination, aligned in spirit with the Wesleyan/Methodist tradition. Baptism is taken particularly seriously, at an older age than common in most other sects, with total immersion in the presence of the congregation.

The future songsmith received a Church of Ireland primary education, followed by enrolment at St David’s Holy Faith with its Roman Catholic ethos. Luke was struck by how much the two strands of Christianity had in common and felt at home there. Looking back, however, he cannot claim to have been a particularly diligent student – there were distractions.

“I always loved listening to music. I got my first album for my eleventh birthday. It was ‘Abbey Road’ by the Beatles, the first piece of music I ever owned.” Also constantly played was a copy of Christy Moore’s ‘Ride On’ which had been lying around the house. He began drumming the bodhrán, starring on the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí competition circuit. From bodhrán it was a natural progression to take up the bongo drums, and then a friend sold him an unwanted guitar for €50.

He had an ally in classmate Stephen Kelly, who had also started exploring the joys of six strings. The pair of them spent hours working out how to work the paltry four chords they knew to make a rough and ready version of the Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’. Aslan’s ‘Crazy World’ was another favourite.

Luke had an MP3 player and Stephen an iPod which they would smuggle into class where they sat side by side. They figured out a way that they could both discreetly connect themselves on one of these devices to a pair of earphones – one bud each. Then they could share the latest tunes from Arctic Monkeys while their fellow students concentrated on matters more academic.

At least one teacher was happy to share their enthusiasm and give them a platform on which to perform. Deric Hartigan, now best known as the Virgin TV weatherman, started a music club in the school. He helped them to refine their act, so that they won a school talent show.

They also began working on their own material, starting with a catchy number called ‘Loose End’ which Stephen came up with. Their home-grown compositions began to feature during sessions around campfires on the beach with friends over a few cans of beer. Gradually, the Raglans emerged ready to take on the wider world.

The arrival of David Hayes on the scene – a truly competent guitarist – helped propel them into the limelight. The teenagers began to show up at open mic sessions hither and yon, hitting a circuit that veered from Greystones Theatre next door to Mullingar in Westmeath via Dublin City. They fitted well into the folk/indie/pop scene, their enthusiasm and their ear for a good tune moving them up the ladder to earn support slots.

The Raglans warmed audiences up for the likes of Gavin Glass and Cathy Davy, paving the way for a venture into the recording studio. Hundreds of supporters, friends and admirers turned up for the launch of the Raglans’ debut three-song debut EP, copies of which the lads were delighted to sign. The upward trend in the group’s trajectory continued once they were invited to support Glenn Tilbrook for one night only.

The English singer-songwriter from Squeeze was in Ireland on a solo tour. Luke Carrig recalls that the youngsters delivered their own songs and a few covers in their allotted half hour at the arts centre in Tinahely. As they played, Tilbrook was up in the balcony, bopping along with The Raglans. After the show, the visiting star said he loved the integrity of their music and said they would have to come to London.

So they did ... They called his bluff by turning up at the door of the great man’s studio in Charlton. Over fish and chips in a nearby pub, it was agreed with Tilbrook that Luke and Stephen would stay. The pair rented a down-market room in Brixton, then notorious for its soaring knife rate, and commuted daily to Charlton.

“It was amazing. Recording with incredible musicians was a dream,” says Luke of this period of apprenticeship during which they laid down demos and another EP. “Glenn was generous and charitable and kind and inclusive.” Inclusive? He included his Irish protégés on a three-week tour that took them from Penzance in Cornwall all the way through England and deep into Scotland.

The group flogged copies of the EP at gigs that included shows at Thekla in Bristol and King Tuts in Edinburgh. They subsisted on a diet of pitta bread, hummus and bananas supplemented by after-show pints of beer. They loved it and started planning an album, only for Luke to realise that his heart was not in it.

The Raglans went one way and, in 2009, Carrig went another, though some of his material was included in the band’s subsequent success. He hankered after a move to the United States, home of his then girlfriend (and now wife) Kelsey and he flew over to America early in 2010. He was only there a week when the phone call came, telling him that his older brother Anthony had died by suicide.

Luke came home for the funeral but could not settle in the wake of the tragedy. He began penning songs once more and took up Tilbrook’s invitation to go back to London.

“Getting out of town was my way of dealing with Anthony’s death, a sort of escape route,” he muses. “I was developing friendships in London and the songwriting was part of helping me to process his passing.”

He recorded five new solo numbers, but they remain unreleased to this day on a hard drive in Charlton.

The restless troubadour returned once more to Greystones and had a short stint filleting fish in a local shop. But he was being drawn to re-engage more deeply with the faith journey on which he had embarked as a young parishioner of the Nazarene church and then as a teenaged volunteer with the Authentic Youth programme. Playing guitar at Sunday service was not enough: he desired a deeper involvement.

He became aware of relevant opportunities to study in the USA, moving to Michigan and marrying Kelsey in 2012. With the assistance of scholarships he spent four years as an undergraduate, followed by three years at the Calvin Theology seminary in Grand Rapids. He emerged as the Reverend Carrig, with American citizenship and a growing family.

The experience of living in Michigan also gave him a front seat from which to observe the corrosively polarising effect of the Trump years on society in the United States.

He and Kelsey were happy to re-cross the Atlantic, so that he could take up the pastorship of the church in Greystones at Burnaby Avenue. He has re-reinvigorated the community there with his impassioned preaching and his attention to the needs of his parishioners, while also reaching out in ecumenical friendship to other denominations around the town.

And the music never dies. Worship is accompanied by a band and the reverend continues to explore the possibilities of pop. He issued a single in memory of his late brother last year, followed by an EP. And he has been rehearsing with Fiachra White, Joshua Courtney, Gary Nixon and James Kamp, ready to present a night of music at the Whale Theatre on Saturday, January 21.

‘Parkhood Memories’ is on the play list as he promises a helping of the Raglans on the night, blended with a ration of his own stuff and maybe a dash of Leonard Cohen.