Wicklow recycling centres to host bike repair workshops for beginners

THE recycling centres in Wicklow, Arklow and Bray will be offering free bike repair workshops during August.

The workshops will last around an hour and a half and introduce participants to the basics of bike maintenance.

It’s an initiative of Wicklow County Council and the workshops in Bray and Wicklow will be hosted by the Rediscovery Centre, while South East Cycling will host the Arklow event. There are also plans for further workshops hosted by Bray Wheelers later in the year.

“Good maintenance practice and repair skills will help us build a circular economy where less waste is generated,” said Jim Callery, Environmental Awareness Officer with Wicklow County Council.

Bike maintenance including puncture repair, chain care and checking of performance of brakes and gears will be demonstrated. The aim is to ensure that participants can keep their bikes in tip top performance between servicing.

The workshops are open to all and youth participation is particularly welcome. Teens under the age of 17 can participate but must be accompanied by an adult. Why not make it a combined parent and teen summer event to learn together how to maintain your bikes.

The workshop at the Murrough Recycling Centre in Wicklow town takes place on Tuesday, August 9, from 7 p.m. The Arklow Recycling Centre workshop takes place on Thursday, August 11 at 7 p.m., while Bray Recycling Centre will hold a workshop on Saturday, August 13, starting at 2.30 p.m.

The workshops can be booked with the Environmental Awareness Office of Wicklow County Council by email on eao@wicklowcoco.ie. Space is limited to 12 participants per workshop so book early.