Wicklow pupils have a Science Blast showcasing fabulous projects at the RDS in Dublin

​Wicklow students impress with a variety of projects

OVER 400 projects were displayed for the fifth annual ESB Science Blast at the RDS, including over 20 projects entered by Wicklow students.

Delivered by the RDS Foundation, ESB Science Blast is a STEM-focused educational programme involving whole classes investigating the science behind simple questions.

Pupils from each class participating showcased an experiment and discussed their investigation with a STEM expert The judging was non-competitive and aimed at growing pupils' interest and passion for STEM.

Now in its fifth year, over 35,000 children have participated in ESB Science Blast to date, making it the largest primary school programme on the island of Ireland, and one of the largest programmes of its kind in Europe.

Students from Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Baltinglass were investigating if luxury food and drink products actually taste better than shop brand products while Scoil na Coróine Mhuire in Ashford were wondering what is in the 95% of the ocean we have yet to explore.

Other investigations carried out by Wicklow students included St. Mary & St. Gerard's NS, Enniskerry, ‘Why do our fingers go wrinkly in water and does it make a difference if the water is hot, luke-warm or cold?’, St. Patrick’s NS, Wicklow Town ‘Are we eating fruit, or is fruit eating us?’, Kilmacanogue NS, Kilmacanogue ‘Why is glue sticky?”, and “Does daily coding practice have an affect on our mathematics operational (addition and subtraction) skills?’.

Minister for Education Norma Foley with primary school students from Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Baltinglass.

Pupils from Carnew NS wondered ‘Can you taste the difference in diet drinks?’, Our Lady’s Girls National School, Rathdrum ‘Can slime move without touching it?’, St Coen’s NS, Rathnew ‘Are the lines in leaves veins? If so, do trees have hearts?”, and “How can we create the best paper plane?’, Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglass ‘Are luxury food/drink products actually more tasty than shop-brand products?’, Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford ‘What is in the 95 per cent of the ocean we are yet to explore?” and “Do sensory fidget toys help or hinder our learning?’

Brittas Bay pupils from Scoil Mhuire Realt na Mara looked beneath the surface to see ‘How do volcanoes work?, and “What lives in each layer of the Irish Sea beside us here in Brittas Bay?’, St. Saviour's NS, Rathdrum ‘What ingredients make the best slime?’, Ballycoog NS Arklow ‘Does our work environment affect productivity?’, Bray School Project NS Bray ‘How are black holes created?’, St. Peter's PS Bray ‘How clean is our school?': An examination of the unseen micro-organisms that are found in the school’.

Pupils from Scoil Mhuire na nAird in Shillelagh took to the kitchen to solve the question ‘Do all types of bread mould at the same time?’, Gaelscoil ui Cheadaigh Bré, ‘An bhfuil luas frithghníomhaite níos fearr ag na páistí a imríonn cluichí ríomhaire, ná ag na páistí nach n-imríonn cluichí ríomhaire?”; “An bhfuil tionchur ag do radharc ar do bhlas?”; agus “Cad iad na héifeachtaí atá ag siúcra ar fhoghlaim na bpáistí?’ and Scoil Chualann Bré, “Conas agus cén fáth a bhfuil brionglóidí again?’.