Wicklow primary school hosts grandparents day as part of senior-friendly campaign

There was a great buzz at the SS Michael and Peter Junior School in Arklow earlier this month when the co-educational school hosted a highly successful grandparents day, as part of their senior-friendly campaign.

Student’s grandparents and special friends had a ball as they took part in the fun-filled day, which featured plenty of interactive activities, including games, colouring and reading.

Speaking after the event, which was also open to children from outside the school, SS Michael and Peter teacher Honor Noonan said that the school were delighted with how the event was received, and that they are very keen to explore and develop it further.

“They all had such an amazing time,” Ms Noonan said. “The students and their guests played everything from Connect 4 to Draughts and all kinds of card games. They coloured together on our big colouring wall, read together or just sat around chatting and meeting other children’s grandparents and their friends. Of course, we had some coffee for the adults afterwards!

“We at SS Michael and Peter Junior School are very excited with our senior-friendly school campaign. It’s about bridging the inter-generational gap and allowing older members of the community to come into school and share their knowledge/talents with the children. It also provides an opportunity to remind older people how valuable they are, and for children to see how much they can learn from them.

“We believe this will be very enriching for our community. The experience of senior members of the community is invaluable, and we recognise the benefits this has for the school and the younger members of our community. We are committed to working in cooperation with the senior members of our community.

“This programme is open to anyone – you don’t have to have a child in the school. We can have anything from storytelling to crafting, gardening, games, historians the list is endless. It’s about what senior members would like to share and teach.”

For more information about SS Michael and Peter Junior School’s senior-friendly school campaign, you can contact the school at 0402 39861