Wicklow nature photographer on cusp of greatness at ‘World Cup of Photography’

Having come excruciatingly close to winning two national photography competitions recently, ambitious Wicklow artist Chris Howes has his sights set on ultimate victory in a competition he calls the ‘World Cup of Photography’.

The Wicklow town native, who now lives in Arklow, was awarded second place in the ‘Wildlife and Underwater’ category of the Love Your Coast photography competition last month and followed up by finishing runner-up in the ‘Forests for People’ category in the Teagasc Forest Photo Competition for his stunning woodland shot entitled ‘Alone’.

As he awaits the results of this year’s prestigious Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) Nature Biennial competition, the modest artist has been reflecting on his brief but fruitful foray into the world of nature photography.

“If I’m being totally honest with you, I don’t even like telling people about a competition unless I’ve won it, and that hasn’t happened a lot,” Chris joked. “It’s all been fourths, thirds and seconds – I’m still waiting on the firsts and firsts and firsts!

“I’ve entered into the Love your Coast competition every year since it started, but I’ve always either come third or second. A case of, always a bridesmaid and never a bride, and all that!

“But, seriously, I do realise these competitions are a big deal and they help get your name out there. I am proud that I was nominated, because that is worth celebrating. But, when you come so close, so many times, you have to wonder: what more can I do?

“You know what my problem is?” he added. “When I started out in photography, eight years ago, I won a gold medal from the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) fairly early on. I guess I set the bar too high for myself!”

Former Sterilizing Technician Chris caught the shutter bug back in 2014 after he and several of his colleagues were let go from their jobs at a local factory. The redundancy proved to be the catalyst for a major positive change in Chris’ life, one that has left him feeling “happier and more alive”.

“When I lost the job in the factory I decided that I never wanted to go back to that kind of work again,” Chris continued. “There was a big group of us that were let go at the same time, which was really tough to take. Afterwards, I said to myself: ‘I’m never going through this again’. I didn’t want to be sitting on a line packing stuff anymore. I decided that I wanted something different out of life.

“Around the same time, my sister in-law was due to get married and they couldn’t afford a photographer. So, my wife Clare bought a camera – a Nikon D3000 – and asked me if I’d take a few snaps at the wedding.

“That’s where it all began really. From there I joined the Wicklow Photography Club and started displaying my photography on the railings in the town square in Wicklow town every summer, which I really enjoy doing.

“I dabbled in a bit of wedding photography as well, to make ends meet, but it was just too much hassle,” Chris added. “I was charging about a quarter of what others were, just to secure the job. More than anything though, I just disliked how much people had to fork out for their photographs. I’d often end up working out something more affordable with the happy couple.”

To supplement his income, multi-talented Chris has worked as a an extra on several Irish productions, with the majority of them filmed in Wicklow. He landed his first gig on popular RTÉ show ‘The Young Offenders’, before appearing on ‘Vikings’ and ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, which were filmed at Ashford Studios and the wilder Lough Tay.

Chris will also be appearing (in the background) on Jane Seymour’s upcoming movie ‘Harry Wild’ and Russell Crowe’s ‘The Pope's Exorcist’, which are both being shot in Wicklow.

“If I could do the photography full-time I definitely would – it’s such a vibrant and alive art form,” Chris continued. “I suppose that’s why I do the films too, because it’s something a bit different each time. I could be a monk one day, a Saxon or a Viking the next – I could be anything. That’s why I enjoy the extras work and photography so much. You just don’t know what’s going to happen, until it happens.

“I’d actually love to get a job in the film industry as a photographer, but it’s just so hard to get into. For now, I’m very happy with my life. I love the variety in it. If I could top that off with a win in the upcoming FIAP, that’d be the cherry on the top for this Christmas.”

The IPF selection Committee have reviewed hundreds of images that were submitted for entry to the FIAP’s Nature Biennial Competition, the most prestigious an esteemed competition of its type.

This year they chose 20 images to represent Irish photography, under the theme of ‘Birds in Action’, with Chris’ impeccably timed photographed entitled ‘Fledgling and Male Stonechat’ selected among them.

The stunning photograph, which was captured at the duck pond in Arklow, will represent the Emerald Isle at the finals in Turkey alongside the 19 other Irish entries.

The inclusion of Chris’ snap is particularly poignant, as it’s the first time a photograph taken by a member of the Wicklow Photography Club has been selected for the distinguished competition

“I was quite shocked when I heard the news that the IPF had selected it,” Chris said. “The FIAP competition is basically like the World Cup of Photography, so I was really delighted to be included.

“The photograph came about because of the pandemic, funnily enough. When we weren’t allowed to go anywhere during lock down, I ended up taking a lot more shots around Arklow. My friend and I would spend a lot of time down near the pond, visiting it most days. There is a lot of nature and activity around that area, so it was just a case of being patient.

“If I’m being honest, on the day I took that photograph, I didn’t realise what I had captured until I got home later! When I zoomed-in, to see how sharp the image was, and I saw the spider in the mouth – I knew it was bang-on. I decided to submit it to the big competitions pretty much immediately,

“The judging of the competition was supposed to take place at the end of November, so we should be hearing news any day now,” Chris added. “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been anticipating the results. While it is an honour to just be nominated, it’d be great for me and the photography club to get a win.

"Sure, we’ll cross the fingers and hope for the best for now. Who knows, we might even say a Viking prayer or two!”