Wicklow nature photographer on cusp of greatness at ‘World Cup of Photography’

Chris on the set of the hit television show 'Vikings'. Expand
'Fledgling and Male Stonechat', captured at the duck pond in Arklow. Expand
'Seals Have Fun Too'. taken at Brides Head, took 2nd place in the &lsquo;Wildlife and Underwater&rsquo; category of the Love Your Coast photography competition. Expand
'Alone' picked up 2nd place in the &lsquo;Forests for People&rsquo; category in the Teagasc Forest Photo competition. Expand
Chris displaying his photography in Wicklow town. Expand
'Fledgling and Male Stonechat', captured at the duck pond in Arklow.

'Seals Have Fun Too'. taken at Brides Head, took 2nd place in the &lsquo;Wildlife and Underwater&rsquo; category of the Love Your Coast photography competition.

'Alone' picked up 2nd place in the &lsquo;Forests for People&rsquo; category in the Teagasc Forest Photo competition.

Chris displaying his photography in Wicklow town.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Having come excruciatingly close to winning two national photography competitions recently, ambitious Wicklow artist Chris Howes has his sights set on ultimate victory in a competition he calls the ‘World Cup of Photography’.

The Wicklow town native, who now lives in Arklow, was awarded second place in the ‘Wildlife and Underwater’ category of the Love Your Coast photography competition last month and followed up by finishing runner-up in the ‘Forests for People’ category in the Teagasc Forest Photo Competition for his stunning woodland shot entitled ‘Alone’.

