Wicklow musician set to appear on TG4 search for Ireland’s rising country music star

NOEL Boland, an up and coming country singer songwriter, is being mentored by Louise Morrissey as a contestant in Glór Tíre , the reality-based talent search for Ireland’s newest county star.

Noel will make his appearance on the TG4 show on January 31, with members of the public allowed to vote for their favourite from February 7.

Originally from Carlow and now based in Blessington in west Wicklow, Noel has hit the ground running on the country scene. With a passion for American Country music from an early age, and influences from many of his favourite artists such as Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, George Jones and George Strait, you can hear both old and new styles reflected in his writing style and vocals.

His last four original songs ‘Always in My Heart’, ‘Out Of My Mind’, ‘Heart Don't Lie’ and ‘Again with you’ have all hit the number one spot on the charts with phenomenal radio and TV response. He signed his first publishing deal with renowned Irish publishing company Bardis Publishing.

In June Noel was crowned 2022 winner in the Cowboys and Heroes Search for a country star competition, beating off some stiff competition singing his original song ‘This Thing’. Co-written with none other than Johnny Brady, this upbeat Keith Urban sounding song is due for release later this year.

Noel is a big fan of the Irish country star and described it as a great honour to write a song with him and to appear at Bradyfest earlier this year, getting to sing on stage in the songwriters round with the man himself. The song was produced by the very talented Canadian singer songwriter and friend Dan Washburn and the music was cut in Nashville by none other than Chris Leuzinger who is Garth Brooks guitar player for the past 30 plus years. Chris is currently on tour with Garth and played Croke Park in September.

Noel has also penned a song this year with Nathan Carter's Manager John Farry, which will be heard on Noel's upcoming album.

Coming up next Noel is releasing a duet and making live appearances with friend and Country legend Bernie Heaney, formerly of the Honky Tonk Angels.

Later this year Noel's Debut album is due for release with ten original country songs with something for everyone, from old style country to more modern sounds.