Wicklow Montessori Primary School pupil through to Leinster Eason Spelling Bee Final

Lucas Tyler from Wicklow Montessori Primary School has been announced as the winner of this year’s Eason Spelling Bee Final for County Wicklow.

Lucas soared to the top following an intense competition in which he faced 10 fellow spelling enthusiasts. Lucas is a keen reader and also loves to play football. He will now be moving forward to the Leinster final later on this May.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Eason Spelling Bee provides a fun, educational outlet for school kids, encouraging them to expand their vocabulary and develop their confidence.

Group Head of Marketing at Eason, Brendan Corbett, said: “At Eason, we can’t quite believe that we are celebrating the 10th year of the Eason Spelling Bee.

"It’s a tremendous achievement and a testament to the bright-sparks of the nation. We’re incredibly proud to have created something that allows children to engage in an educational activity that develops their literacy, spelling, confidence and gives them so much enjoyment.”

As well as the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2023 Champion, the top Bee will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.