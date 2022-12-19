Wicklow Male Voice Choir host Christmas cracker full of seasonal songs

Taking the Bow, Yvonne Collier Piano Accompanist, Celine Byrne Lyric Soprano, Anthony Norton Musical Director Wicklow Male Voice Choir, Local Artist Robert Vickers, Leah Redmond winner of the WMV Bursary sponsored by Sheridan Colohan Insurance, and Anne Bracken MC for the night.

WICKLOW Male Voice Choir held their first Christmas concert since 2019 in front of a packed house at St Patrick’s Church in Wicklow town.

The Christmas cracker of seasonal music featured musical director Anthony Norton, pianist Yvonne Collier, along with special guests such as internationally renowned soprano Celine Byrne and West-end superstar Rob Vickers.

Leah Redmond, the recent winner of the Wicklow Male Voice Choir Bursary, also got the opportunity to sing. Leah was also named Young Outstanding Female artist of the year at the Wexford Festival Opera for 2022.

Timmy Doyle, Chairman of Wicklow Male Voice Choir said: “It was a fantastic night and probably the best Christmas concert we have held. Next year will be our 25th anniversary so it was wonderful to be able to perform again after two years interrupted by Covid. Rob Vickers is well known locally and he was in fine voice. We were also fortunate enough to have internationally renowned soprano Celine Byrne, who absolutely stole the show.

“The winner of our bursary, Leah Redmond also performed. It really was a great night and we thank everyone for their support.”

Members of Wicklow Male Voice Choir will also be hitting the streets of Wicklow town on Christmas Eve singing Christmas carols as part of a fundraiser for Wicklow and District Lions. They will be present by the Remembrance Tree at Fitzwilliam Square from 11.30 a.m.