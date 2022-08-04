Wicklow Library to mark Heritage Week with three special events

WICKLOW Library will be hosting an informative talk on birds and will open up the County Archives and the Local Studies area as part of Heritage Week.

Wicklow author Declan Murphy will hold a talk on Wicklow’s wonderful birds, from Woodpeckers to Kingfishers, on Saturday, August 13th, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Booking is essential so call 0404 67025 or email Wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie.

The County Archives will be available from Wednesday, August 17th. In this digital presentation, archivist Catherine Wright will describe the collections held in the Wicklow County Archives Service, focusing on collections common to most local authority archives and discuss their usefulness as sources for research.

County Archives are widely used by local historians, family historians, academics and researchers of varied interests.

On Friday, August 19th, Wicklow Library Service will showcase its Local Studies Collection to help people to engage with, and or find out more about the heritage and history of the county. The event will provide a unique opportunity to view some of the rare, unique and unusual items.