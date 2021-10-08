Wicklow library service hosting Children’s Book Festival this month

WICKLOW Library Service has arranged a host of events for their Children’s Book Festival.

They have programmed a mixture of in-person and online events, to ensure that all children have the opportunity to attend.

They have an ongoing exhibition of Children’s Book Reviews for the month of October.

The online sessions include a Sensory Storytime with Tales from the Shadows on October 19 at 7 p.m; Evan Furlong’s dual language Mandarin/English Gruffallo storytime on October 28 at 3 p.m., and a dual language Irish/English story and crafts with Sadhbh Devlin.

On October 16, Sarah Maria Griffin will lead a Zine-Making workshop for teens on Zoom.

The library service has partnered with Bray LGBTQ youth group for a pop-up Read the Rainbow Teen Bookclub discussing ‘Baby Teeth’ by Meg Grehan.

Bray Library is hosting a very special in-person dual language Mandarin/English ‘Animals of the Zodiac’ storytime on October 30.

Arklow Library will host a creative writing workshop on October 30 with Maeve deVoy.

Children are encouraged to come dressed as an animal of the zodiac. The event will take place at 10.30 a.m., and booking is essential via braylib@wicklowcoco.ie, or 01 2862600.

To sign up for the free events taking place online, find ‘Wicklow County Council Library Services’ at eventbrite.ie.