Wicklow Library Service and Coláiste Chill Mhantáin collaborate on local history exhibition

WICKLOW County Council Library Service has teamed up with Coláiste Chill Mhantáin of Wicklow town to curate a new exhibition which will go up on display in Wicklow Library.

The exhibition will feature the CBA displays from second year history students and aims to showcase the rich history of the county while, at the same time, highlighting the diverse heritage of the students.

The exhibition will contain over 40 displays from around the Wicklow district and from as far afield as Lithuania and South Africa.

The Exhibition can be viewed on the third floor of Wicklow Library, Wicklow town from March 29 until April 17.