Wicklow libraries urge parents to avoid ‘summer learning loss’ by keeping children reading

While summer is a time for schoolchildren to be taking part in camps and outdoor activities, the American Education Research Journal followed students over five summers and recorded interesting statistics showing 52 per cent lost an average of 39 per cent of their total school year gains during the summer months. ‘Summer learning loss’ is the new buzz word that parents can use to encourage their children to keep their heads in their books for at least some of the time over the holidays.

With that in mind, libraries across Wicklow are taking part in the Summer Stars Reading Adventure, which runs from Monday, June 12 until Thursday, August 31.

Every child in Wicklow is invited to call into their local library and sign-up. Last year, more than 3,200 children took part and Wicklow County Council are expecting another bumper year in 2023.

All participants will be given a Summer Stars Reading Card to record and track their own progress. They will receive a summer stars stamp for each book read, in print or online. There will be a certificate and medal at the end for all participants.

EBooks and AudioBooks count too and the new BorrowBox Summer Stars ebook and audiobook collections for all age groups are now available. These collections are free to all library members.

Highlighting the importance of keeping up the practice of reading over the summer holidays, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesely, said: “Encouraging your child to take part in Summer Stars is a great way for them to continue their learning journeys and have fun while they do it! Research shows that children who read over the summer maintain their reading levels and return to school more prepared for the new school year.”

An exciting addition to the programme for 2023, will see children in with a great chance of winning tickets for some of the best family experiences Wicklow has to offer including Clara Lara, Beyond The Trees, Wicklow Gaol and Greenan Maze.

On top of this, some amazing events and workshops are planned in library branches across the county. Contact your local library for more details or keep an eye on the library service’s social media pages.

Wicklow County Council Library Service will be celebrating the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the amazing Republic of Ireland team who qualified for their first major senior tournament. Children aged nine and over are all set to receive an activity book so they can engage with the game and show their support for the girls in green.

Wicklow County Council’s Chief Executive, Emer O’Gorman, stated: “We are incredibly proud to join in the celebration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and honour the Republic of Ireland team. Wicklow County Council Library service is excited to be playing their part by giving out FAI activity books in libraries across the county. Children will enjoy all the puzzles and activities and be ready to support the team, including our very own Wicklow stars Louise Quinn and Áine O’Gorman.”