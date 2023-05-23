Wicklow libraries launch ‘Comics Plus’ initiative

Comics and graphic novels are available to all Wicklow library members through an app called 'Library pass'.

The Wicklow County Council Library service has unlocked the worlds of comics, graphic novels, Manga and Anime for library members with their new ‘Comics Plus’ initiative.

Accessible for free with your library card, the fantastic new app – called ‘Library Pass’ – is now available to all Wicklow library patrons, allowing young and old readers to explore a world of imagination by diving into the rich and diverse universe of comics and graphic novels.

For children with dyslexia, these visual masterpieces offer unique benefits, helping to enhance their reading skills and fostering a love for storytelling. Plus, they provide a refreshing break from traditional imageless books.

“We've got age-appropriate content for everyone,” a spokesperson said. “From captivating tales for children to thrilling adventures for teenagers and thought-provoking narratives for adults, Comics Plus ensures age-appropriate content right at your fingertips. Discover the incredible range when you first sign in—it's bound to amaze you!

“We can't contain our excitement for this new addition. Comics Plus is not only a treasure trove of amazing stories but also a breeze to use. The app's user-friendly interface makes your reading experience smooth and enjoyable, guaranteeing hours of entertainment.

“Don't wait, start exploring today. Grab your library card, renew it (If needed) at your local library, and let the adventures begin!

“Immerse yourself in the captivating world of comics, graphic novels, manga, and anime through Comics Plus. It's the perfect way to indulge in storytelling magic anytime, anywhere.”