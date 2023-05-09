Wicklow is the one of the most Eurovision obsessed counties in Ireland

County Wicklow is one of the most Eurovision obsessed counties in Ireland.

Research by Digital Funnell has found that four towns in Wicklow have shown great interest in the Eurovision with the grand final taking place this Saturday in Liverpool.

Co Dublin is the most interested county, with 6 towns in the county appearing on the long list, closely followed by County Tipperary and County Wicklow, both on 4. Arklow, Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town have all featured on the long list bringing Wicklow to the top three Eurovision obsessed counties in Ireland.

Killarney is the most Eurovision obsessed towns followed by Wexford, Maynooth, Mallow and Carrick-on-Suir rounding out the top 5 most interested towns in Ireland.

At the other end of the scale, Nenagh in Co. Tipperary is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to the famous song contest.

Ireland’s entry Wild Youth will perform on Tuesday night in the first of the semi-finals.