Wicklow Historical Society appeal to patrons as AGM date is set

THE AGM of Wicklow Historical Society will take place on May 23 at 8p.m. in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

All members are requested to attend. The Society has, like other groups and organisations been impacted by the Covid lockdown and they would once again appeal to all their patrons to help and assist the Society to once again to resume their activities this year.

Stan J O’Reilly of Wicklow Historical Society said: “Your aid and assistance in the past has allowed the Society to publish our annual journal amongst other activities and our 2022 journal will be published in June, July. Patronage starts from €30 and upwards. Patrons names will be included in the Journal and each patron will receive an advance copy.”

Patronage can be sent to John Finlay, St. Patrick's Road, Wicklow, Stan J. O' Reilly, Hon Sec, 1. The Bank, Rathnew, Co. Wicklow.

Patronage can also be passed on to any member of the society.

Wicklow Historical Society offers thanks to their patrons, supporters and friends and to those who lend them old photographs to include the journals. This support is very much appreciated.