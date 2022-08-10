Wicklow Heritage Week guide: What’s on and where around Arklow

A tour of Arklow castle is among the many events on the Heritage Week 2022 schedule.

With National Heritage Week 2022 looming large on the horizon, Wicklow County Council have been busy putting together a schedule of more than 40 events set to take place across the county between August 13-21.

This year’s festivities celebrate the full return of in-person events after Covid restrictions, but will also continue with the digital heritage projects which attracted so many new people to National Heritage Week over the last two years.

The extensive programme of events, which are mostly free to attend, will highlight the abundance of great work carried out by communities across Wicklow to preserve the county’s natural and cultural heritage.

The south and west-Wicklow regions will host a variety of events, with a range of activities, talks and walks taking place to suit all ages and interests throughout the course of the week.

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely plays host to the first of two events centred around the River Derry, taking place on August 13 and 21. The first takes a look at invasive species and their impacts on river systems, with tips on how to identify and submit sightings that will feed into an eradication programme.

The second event will be hosted by Tinahely Tidy Towns and is entitled ‘River Derry and Himalayan Balsam’. Attendees will walk into the Tomnafinnoge Woods near Tinahely and follow along the River Derry to locate the Himalayan Balsam growing at the water's edge.

On 13 August local historian Jim Rees and archaeologist Yvonne Whitty will take the public on a guided tour of Medieval Arklow, starting at the Ormonde Castle. The pair will work their way through Arklow's hidden heritage, ending up at the Abbey Graveyard which was the location of the Dominican Friary founded in 1264.

There will also be a guided 'online' tour of Wicklow's Heritage on August 18 in the Arklow Library. The public will be taken a guided online tour of Wicklow’s by Jim Rees, where they will learn about the latest mapping technology, with images to explore the history and archaeology of Wicklow and beyond.

Other events include The Arklow Pottery Heritage Project, who are inviting the public to celebrate the rich heritage of the Arklow Potteries at St Mary's Park in Arklow over the weekend of August 20 and 21. A series of activities will be available, including the first screening of one of the new oral history videos produced as part of the Arklow Pottery Heritage Project, and an exhibition of old pottery images

An open day called ‘Remembering history and heritage in Donard and the Glen of Imaal’ will take place on August 27. This is an ongoing project by the Donard Imaal History and Heritage Group to help keep the history and heritage of the area alive. On the open day there will be an exhibition of census records and photographs, with a chance to bring in your own memorabilia for copies to be made.

For a full line up of events taking place across Wicklow under the banner of Heritage Week 2022 visit www.heritageweek.ie.