Wicklow Firefighters to carry out car wash for RNLI

The car wash for the RNLI takes place at Wicklow Fire Station.

MEMBERS of Wicklow Fire Service will carry out a car wash in aid of their colleagues at Wicklow RNLI.

The fundraising car wash takes place at Wicklow Fire Station on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Local firefighters will make sure that any cars that arrive are sparking clean whenever they leave.

A tap up machine will be on location for donations from the public, and all the proceeds will go to Wicklow RNLI.

Paul Whelan of Wicklow Fire Services said: “We usually try to hold two events a year, but Covid put paid to a lot of our plans over the previous two years.

“The last charity car wash we held was for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie back in 2019.

"Wicklow RNLI provide an invaluable service and are very highly thought of throughout the town, so we wanted to organise something that would benefit them.

“Our fire engines will be on display should any kids want to visit, and we will also be providing tours of the fire station for any interested youngsters.”