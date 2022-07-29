Wicklow Fire Services carry out car wash in aid of local RNLI

Oscar enjoying hanging out with Stormy Stan while his mum gets her car washed.

MEMBERS of Wicklow Fire Service ensured every vehicle that visited their fire station last Saturday left spic and span.

Ten members of the Wicklow crew manned the station for four hours as part of a fundraising car wash in aid of Wicklow RNLI, with grateful recipients making donations towards the worthy cause once their vehicle was gleaming from the through clean it underwent.

The Wicklow crew usually carry out to charitable car washes a year, but Covid put paid to their plans over the past number of years.

Paul Whelan of Wicklow Fire Service said: “The day went great and we ended up raising €1,500. It wasn’t a great morning, and the weather, was a bit hazy, so we were worried how may cars would turn up, but we were pretty much hammered for three hours straight, with things calming down a bit for the final hour. We had a steady flow of vehicles arriving at the station throughout the day.”

Youngsters also got the opportunity to meet with the Wicklow RNLI mascot Story Stan, while tours were also provided of fire engines located at the fire station, and of the actual fire station itself.