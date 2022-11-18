Wicklow ensemble seeks musicians aged 55 or older

THE Barn Ensemble in Ashford, Co Wicklow is seeking musicians aged 55 and over to join their ranks.

The Barn Ensemble started off as a pilot project of Music Network Ireland and Wicklow Arts Office for people over 55 to get them to learn or relearn an instrument and to make music together.

This happened under the guidance of the Wicklow group Sonamus. Members learned to play cello, guitar, keyboard or tin whistle online and in outdoor settings, all during Covid. When the program came to an end after six months in June of last year, they decided they wanted to continue.

Current members play cellos, guitars, keyboards and tin whistles. Making music with Sonamus, The Barn Ensemble play traditional and baroque music. There is also a social element to their gatherings, and they practice every Wednesday morning in Ashford. They also work towards performing two concerts a year.