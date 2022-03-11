Wicklow Councillors turnout for Bray fundraising walk for two women’s charities

From left: Councillors Dermot O’Brien, Melanie Corrigan, Lourda Scott, Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Grace McManus and Anne Ferris attended the IWD Walk and Talk on Bray Seafront.

Wicklow's Women Councillors took a stroll on Bray’s Seafront in honour of International Women’s Day to raise funds for two worthwhile causes.

Members of the Wicklow Women’s Councillors Causus held a walk and talk event on Sunday, March 6 to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. The event also sought to raise much-needed funds for Women’s Aid and Bray Women’s Refuge.

There was a great turnout with lots of people coming along to show their support for this unique event. Bray Soroptimists and members of the Soroptimists International also joined in the celebration of International Women’s Day.

After the walk, attendees enjoyed refreshments, which were provided by the Martello.

Councillor Lourda Scott, chair of the Wicklow Women's Councillors Caucus said the group were “delighted with the turnout of men and women from the district to celebrate International Womens Day with the Wicklow Womens Councillors Caucus.

"It was a lovely to meet people, talk and share stories. The Martello were very generous in providing refreshments to warm us up afterwards and the Bray Soroptimsts provided each women present a single rose. We would like to thank everyone who supported us and gave so generously to Women's Aid and Bray Womens Refuge.”