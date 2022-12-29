Wicklow Christmas pudding maker raises nearly €12,000 for LauraLynn

JENNIE Byrne continued to showcase her charitable side this festive season as she prepared Christmas puddings for sale to help fundraise for LauraLynn, Ireland’s children’s hospice.

For the past five years Jennie has spent the build up to Christmas busily working away to create as many puddings as she can. Over that period her endeavours have raised an impressive €11,900 for different children’s charities. Her puddings sales over Christmas just gone managed to raise €3,225 for LauraLynn and Jennie would like to thank a number of individuals for their assistance.

She said: “None of this would be possible without the help and kindness of Ian Cuddihy from Centra Ashford, who each year donates to us all the ingredients needed to make the puddings.

"I also have to thank Catherine, who is the chef in Chester Beatty’s who kindly steams all the puddings for us, as well as the owners of Chester Beatty’s, Mari and Padraig Humby, who allow us the use of their kitchen.

“I also have to thank everyone who purchases a pudding each year, as well as those who simply make a donation. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support.”