Wicklow Chamber of Commerce golf classic set to return in September

Dave Shannon, Pascal Burke and Ciaran Lally of the Wicklow Town Team at the last Chamber golf classic held in 2019.

THE Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce annual golf classic returns to Wicklow Golf Club on Friday, September 9.

Down through the years the golf classic has been the Chamber’s key networking and fundraising event.

It represents the first time since 2019 that the golf classic has taken place, and the Chamber are hoping to receive plenty of support from members and the winder business community.

Over the past years, many members generously sponsored a Team of three, or a Tee Box/Green in the competition. All sponsorship will be acknowledged in the Clubhouse on the day, as well as on the Dinner menus. Each sponsor’s name will be displayed on the tee box or green sponsored by them.

This is a team event with three players on each team. The cost of entering a team this year has been lowered to €150, not including dinner. There is a special menu option of €31.50 for a three course meal and €25 for a two course meal available for when you finish your game.

Tee times will commence with a 12 noon start and end with the last tee time at 3 p.m. The maximum capacity for these times is 20 teams and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Chamber Cup Competition will also take place on the day. This year it is open to all Chamber members and there will be a special prize for the winner. The Prize giving presentation will take place after the dinner at approximately 7 p.m. when the golf is completed.