Wicklow Chamber of Commerce dinner dance and awards night to take place at Tinakilly

David Lott of Burke Oil presents Maura Kavanagh of the Wicklow Meals on Wheels with the Community Award at the Chamber 2021 awards.

THE Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce will hold their prestigious black-tie Chamber Dinner Dance on Friday, November 18 in the Great Eastern Pavilion at the Tinakilly Country House and Hotel.

The winners of the 2022 business awards will also be announced on the night. Overall, it has been an excellent year for business in Wicklow town and surrounding area, with new businesses opening and old favourites thriving. The Taste of Wicklow festival also made a triumphant return during the year.

The categories for the 2022 Awards are Best Start Up Award, Best Professional Service Award, Best Eating/Hospitality/Pub Award, Best Retail Award, Best Digital Presence Award, Best Digital Presence Award, Honouring Excellence in the Community Award, Honouring Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award and a Special Recognition Award.

To cast your vote just visit https://wicklowchamber.ie/wicklow-business-awards/ and make your selections or email Susana@wicklowchamber.ie or by text to 086 0897702. Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

The cost per ticket is €75, or €700 for a table of 10. The evening will kick off with a complimentary Prosecco or Tinakilly Finest Tandem Whiskey reception kindly sponsored by Tinakilly Country House Hotel followed by a three course meal, the awards ceremony and entertainment..

For bookings please contact the Chamber Office by email susana@wicklowchamber.ie or call Susana Costello on 0404 66433.